Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,591 shares of company stock worth $9,106,853 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.