Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 305,379 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 9,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $108,029.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,158. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

