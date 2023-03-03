iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $140.82.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

