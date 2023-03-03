iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:LQDI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.