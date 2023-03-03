J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.0 %

JBHT opened at $185.85 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

