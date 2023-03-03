Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.1 %

JLL opened at $171.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $250.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.