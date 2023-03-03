JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 350.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,642,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,503,000 after buying an additional 848,679 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,676.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 737,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 695,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,332,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 187.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 221,228 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

