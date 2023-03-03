Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $66.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Black Knight Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
