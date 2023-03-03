Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $66.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

