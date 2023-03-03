Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

