King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 51,136 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,626,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $944.08 billion, a PE ratio of -343.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

