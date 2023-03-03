Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 98.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 592.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.9 %

LMND stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

