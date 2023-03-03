Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

