LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Sells $473,617.43 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

