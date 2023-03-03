Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 217,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.3 %

LILA opened at $8.86 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.