Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

