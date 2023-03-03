MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
