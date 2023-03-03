Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,677 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $170.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

