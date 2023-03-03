Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

