Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Director Eddy Zervigon Sells 17,837 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

MAXR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 80,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

