Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Sells $498,871.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MAXR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 80,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
Featured Stories
