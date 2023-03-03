Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Sells $498,871.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 80,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Maxar Technologies

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.