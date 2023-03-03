MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 739,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 269,965 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.25 and a beta of 0.71. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

