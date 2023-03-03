MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile



SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

