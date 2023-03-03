MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,583 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 657,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 433,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.61.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BGC Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.