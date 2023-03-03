MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

