MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $61.74 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $108.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $927.95 million, a P/E ratio of -45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers International Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

