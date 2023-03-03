MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,441 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KREF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KREF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

