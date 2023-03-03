MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,617 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora Trading Up 17.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Stories

