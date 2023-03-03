MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,239 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

