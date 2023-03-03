MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,467 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

