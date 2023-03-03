MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unitil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Trading Up 1.1 %

Unitil Increases Dividend

Shares of UTL stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $866.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Articles

