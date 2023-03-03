MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.