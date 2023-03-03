MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.13. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

