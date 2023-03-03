MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LZB opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

