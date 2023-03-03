MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

