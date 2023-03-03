MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 12,550 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Nikola Price Performance
Nikola stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.52.
About Nikola
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
