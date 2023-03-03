MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,023 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veris Residential by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Up 2.1 %

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Veris Residential

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.