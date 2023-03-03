MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,496 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bancorp by 256.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,742 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

