MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

