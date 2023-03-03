MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 42,338 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 1,128,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 670,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $931.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

