MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 478 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Weis Markets by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

