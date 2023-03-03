MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 54,876 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Geron

GERN stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

