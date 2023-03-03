MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,528 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NOW by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NOW by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOW by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in NOW by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 244,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 177,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

