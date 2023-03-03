MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

MHO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.