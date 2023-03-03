MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 7,856 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GrafTech International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. Citigroup increased their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

