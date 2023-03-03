MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 934 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

