MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 333.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 33,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after buying an additional 882,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,143. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

