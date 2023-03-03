MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PROS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO opened at $26.72 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

