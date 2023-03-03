MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ePlus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $54.69 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.