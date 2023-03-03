MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.