MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

CARS opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

